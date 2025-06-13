Friday Evening 06/13/2025

Wildfire smoke from Canada drifted into the southern Kenai Peninsula this week, creating hazy skies across the region; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District laid off dozens of pool, theater and library employees last week.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.