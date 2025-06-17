Tuesday Evening 06/17/2025

A group of Kenai Peninsula residents wants to recall the peninsula’s nine school board members; seismic activity has increased at Iliamna Volcano, with frequent small earthquakes recorded early Saturday morning; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will hold a final public hearing tonight on the borough’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

