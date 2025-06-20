Friday Evening 06/20/2025

Around 50 people marched to South Peninsula Hospital in Homer this week to protest proposed federal cuts to Medicaid; and Homer’s third Summer Solstice Fair, coordinated by Sage Anderson, is underway today in the Kachemak Bay Campus parking lot on Heath street until 10 p.m.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.