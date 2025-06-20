© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 06/20/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published June 20, 2025 at 4:01 PM AKDT
Around 50 people marched to South Peninsula Hospital in Homer this week to protest proposed federal cuts to Medicaid; and Homer’s third Summer Solstice Fair, coordinated by Sage Anderson, is underway today in the Kachemak Bay Campus parking lot on Heath street until 10 p.m.

