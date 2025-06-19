Thursday Evening 06/19/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough has its spending plan for the fiscal year that starts next month. That’s after borough assembly members passed a budget Tuesday night that lowers property tax rates and fully funds education. Homer’s third Summer Solstice Fair, coordinated by Sage Anderson, will take place in the Kachemak Bay Campus parking lot on Heath street from noon until 10 p.m. Friday June 20th.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.