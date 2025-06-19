© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 06/19/2025

By Josh Krohn
Published June 19, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Kenai Peninsula Borough has its spending plan for the fiscal year that starts next month. That’s after borough assembly members passed a budget Tuesday night that lowers property tax rates and fully funds education. Homer’s third Summer Solstice Fair, coordinated by Sage Anderson, will take place in the Kachemak Bay Campus parking lot on Heath street from noon until 10 p.m. Friday June 20th.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn