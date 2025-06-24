Tuesday Evening 06/24/2025

The mural of performing artists on Pioneer Avenue in front of Nomar received a new addition of characters by artist Tom Reed and the wall reaches its 40th year anniversary this summer with the original 12 characters painted in the summer of 1985; Alaska’s interlibrary loan program, an 800 number that was slated to end next week, will continue for at least another year; and the Homer City Council wants to keep a portion of the city’s sales tax in place after it finishes paying off the police station.

