Tuesday Evening 05/27/2025

If you’ve ever thought about buying land to build a home in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, the conditions just got a lot more favorable. That’s after borough assembly members greenlit a program this week [that aims to make it easier to buy and develop residential property on the peninsula. Anyone walking along North Kenai Beach recently has probably noticed a big pile of rocks sitting on the north shore of the Kenai River near its mouth. It’s where work on a decades-in-the-making bluff stabilization berm is starting.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 years of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

