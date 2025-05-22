© 2025 KBBI
Thursday Evening 05/22/2025

On Wednesday evening, Homer High School held the graduation ceremony for the senior class of 2025. A series of large, fraudulent cash withdrawals made with fake military IDs and passports at banks from Wasilla to the Kenai Peninsula have landed a man and woman in jail. Monday was Arbor Day in Alaska, a holiday dedicated to conserving forests and planting trees.

