Tuesday Evening 05/20/2025

Some Alaskans are familiar with Salmonfest – a Kenai Peninsula music festival that advocates for the preservation of Alaska’s Bristol Bay salmon. But a new spinoff music festival with a similar environmental message kicked off in Seward last weekend. A statewide advisory board tasked with managing Alaska’s forests met last week on the Kenai Peninsula for the first time in about 20 years.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.