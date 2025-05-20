© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 05/20/2025

By Josh Krohn
Published May 20, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Some Alaskans are familiar with Salmonfest – a Kenai Peninsula music festival that advocates for the preservation of Alaska’s Bristol Bay salmon. But a new spinoff music festival with a similar environmental message kicked off in Seward last weekend. A statewide advisory board tasked with managing Alaska’s forests met last week on the Kenai Peninsula for the first time in about 20 years.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
