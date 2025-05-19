Monday Morning 05/19/2025

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary findings Wednesday, on the fatal plane crash in Nanwalek, which killed two people and seriously injured a third late last month. The Trump administration’s 2026 budget proposal calls for the elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts, which provides funding to art institutions nationwide. Some organizations, including one on the Kenai Peninsula, were notified earlier this month that their endowment grants have been terminated.

