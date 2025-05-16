Friday Evening 05/16/2025

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary findings Wednesday, on the fatal plane crash in Nanwalek, which killed two people and seriously injured a third late last month. The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, a state corporation that seeks to improve health, awarded over $2 million to 24 organizations in the state this year. Three of this year’s recipients are on the Kenai Peninsula.

