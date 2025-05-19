© 2025 KBBI
Monday Evening 05/19/2025

The Trump administration’s 2026 budget proposal calls for the elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts, which provides funding to art institutions nationwide; and Homer’s Johnny B returns to the Porcupine Theater to perform live piano for Charlie Chaplin’s 1925 silent film, “The Gold Rush,” set to cover the 1896 gold rush in Alaska and the Canada Yukon Territory.

