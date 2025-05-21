Wednesday Evening 05/21/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted last night to postpone a decision on an ordinance that would set the borough’s budget and determine how much funding local schools receive; and Pier One Theatre’s second show of the summer is “Silent Sky;” another script composed by Lauren Gunderson.

