Wednesday Morning 04/16/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved a series of budget items, resolutions and student commendations during its meeting in Seward last night, and the City of Soldotna is nearing the finish line on its new field house facility, which is scheduled to open its doors this summer.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

