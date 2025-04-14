© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 04/14/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published April 14, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
A Town Hall meeting, with District 6 Representative Sarah Vance attending remotely, took place on Saturday morning at the Kenai Peninsula College, Kachemak Bay Campus, with the anticipation of an overflow crowd; and if countries want to keep the Trump administration from imposing tariffs on their exports to the United States, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggests they invest in Alaska’s Liquified Natural Gas project.

Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
