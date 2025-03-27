© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 03/27/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published March 27, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Homer High School junior Marina Co introduces the first local community job fair, scheduled to showcase potential summer employment positions in the community; and caregivers in Homer gathered last week to support state legislation to increase oversight of in-home care services and attempt to boost caregivers’ wages and benefits.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
