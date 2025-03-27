Thursday Evening 03/27/2025

Homer High School junior Marina Co introduces the first local community job fair, scheduled to showcase potential summer employment positions in the community; and caregivers in Homer gathered last week to support state legislation to increase oversight of in-home care services and attempt to boost caregivers’ wages and benefits.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.