Tuesday Morning 03/11/2025

The Homer City Council heard from residents on multiple issues and took action on several items at its meeting last night, and while the Dena’ina people have lived in Kenai for thousands of years, the city’s more recent history has seen fur trapping, homesteading, fishing, oil and more.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

