Thursday Morning 02/13/2025

The Kenai Peninsula School district is holding three meetings to provide members of the public information with the current status of school funding in the district, and king salmon fishing won’t be allowed on the Kenai River and will be heavily restricted on the Kasilof River this summer.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

