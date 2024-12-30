© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 12/30/2024

By Kaylin Holmes
Published December 30, 2024 at 10:00 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Earlier this month, Homer residents took part in the annual Christmas Bird Count, a citizen science project organized by the National Audubon Society, and Alaska is home to over a dozen rugby teams, including two on the central Kenai Peninsula.

Earlier this month, Homer residents took part in the annual Christmas Bird Count, a citizen science project organized by the National Audubon Society, and Alaska is home to over a dozen rugby teams, including two on the central Kenai Peninsula.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation  on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

KBBI Newscast
Kaylin Holmes
See stories by Kaylin Holmes