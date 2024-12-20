Friday Morning 12/20/2024

Late last week, power outages left thousands of Homer Electric Association members in the dark, including the region’s South Peninsula Hospital, and the Soldotna Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday recognized outstanding people and businesses on the central Kenai Peninsula.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

