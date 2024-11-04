Monday Evening 11/04/2024

Election day is tomorrow, and over 6,000 people have already voted on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Alaska’s election results will take some time to come in following Election Day. The U.S. Coast Guard has wrapped up its annual patrol that targets illegal fishing.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.