KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 07/01/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published July 1, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed the state’s budget on Friday; and the City of Kenai recently unveiled a new piece of inclusive playground equipment at Kenai Municipal Park. Paid for by the Marathon Corporation, the seesaw has several inclusive features designed to accommodate children of all ages and abilities.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
