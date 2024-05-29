Wednesday Morning 05/29/2024

Fishing community members gathered on the Homer Spit last week [5/22] to participate in the Blessing of the Fleet, an event where people pray for safe passage for boats and remember seafarers who have died, and Soldotna’s “I Voted” stickers are scheduled to get a makeover this year, courtesy of a new contest that gives Kenai Peninsula artists the chance to design them.

