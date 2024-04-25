© 2024 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Morning 04/25/2024

By Kaylin Holmes
Published April 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM AKDT
The Alaska House of Representatives is considering a bill that would require adult websites to verify users are 18 or older, and Bunnell Street Arts Center in Homer is currently hosting a Canadian sound artist and radio producer through its residency program. During his stay, the artist will create and broadcast audio collages about the city’s landscapes and the ways people connect with them.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation  on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

Kaylin Holmes
