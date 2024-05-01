Wednesday Evening 05/01/2024

After an Alaska Superior Court decision threw out the state’s correspondence school funding program, the House Judiciary Committee proposed a constitutional amendment that would keep it in place. The University of Alaska and a union representing graduate student workers have reached a tentative contract agreement. The U.S. Coast Guard retired a fleet of helicopters based out of Kodiak in a ceremony last week.

