Thursday Morning 05/02/2024

After an Alaska Superior Court decision threw out the state’s correspondence school funding program, the state’s House Judiciary Committee proposed a constitutional amendment that would keep it in place, and the Alaska Senate passed its version of the state’s operating budget Wednesday. The $6 billion general fund budget would provide residents with a combined Permanent Fund dividend and energy relief check of around $1,600.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

