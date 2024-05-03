Friday Evening 05/03/2024

As temperatures warm this spring, the Homer Rope Tow prepares to shut down its operations on Ohlson Mountain, northeast of Homer; Homer Electric Association members re-elected three board members for a second term last night at the utility’s annual meeting; and it’s the first week of the month, which means new art installations will be unveiled in Kenai.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

