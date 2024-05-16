Thursday Evening 05/16/2024

A Homer-based walking challenge returns for its eighth year; a new way to track migratory birds in Homer went live last week; an 87-year-old woman died after being hit by a pickup truck on Tuesday; and a new restaurant in Anchor Point had its grand opening last weekend (05/11).

