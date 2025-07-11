Friday Morning 07/11/2025

A jet boat carrying seven people sank just minutes after leaving Homer Harbor on Tuesday evening. Homer’s Lisa Talbott, former pastor of the United Methodist Church where she has served since 2013, has recently started her new role as Assistant to the Bishop for Equity and Intercultural Competency for the greater northwest area which covers Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

