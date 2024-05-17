Friday Evening 05/17/2024

In the cold, dark days of winter, some Alaskans turn to jigsaw puzzles to keep themselves busy indoors; Federal Fish & Wildlife Service officials are looking for the person they say illegally shot and took a black bear in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge last week; and The Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward admitted a premature harbor seal pup for treatment last week [05/09] after it was found abandoned near a fish processing facility in Kenai.

