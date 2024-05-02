Thursday Evening 05/02/2024

A Soldotna educator is in the running for the Reader’s Digest “America’s Favorite Teacher” competition, an annual contest that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond for their students; Alaska State Troopers arrested Zasima Martushev yesterday and charged him with possession of child pornography; and as temperatures warm this spring, the Homer Rope Tow prepares to shut down its operations on Ohlson Mountain, northeast of Homer.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

