Tuesday Morning 04/23/2024

The Homer City Council approved resolutions at last night’s [4/22] meeting that established a longevity pay system for city employees and committed funds as part of an application for a federal grant to replace float system’s in the city’s harbor, and to avoid splitting the GOP vote, Begich says he’ll drop out of U.S. House race if Dahlstrom bests him in primary.

