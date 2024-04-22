Monday Morning 04/22/2024

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game released an emergency order last week, restricting the Tyonek subdistrict for subsistence fishing; and superheroes have become household names in large part thanks to comic-based movies like the “Avengers” series, “Shazam,” and “Spider-man: No Way Home.” That rise in popularity has contributed to a thriving collectibles market.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

