Thursday Morning 1/18/2024

On Tuesday, (January 16, 2024), the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly heard a report from the School District Superintendent and put multiple ordinances up for public comment, including one aimed at updating the KPB logo, and the South Peninsula Athletic and Recreation Center – or SPARC (spark), opened its doors again after months of renovations.

Support for the morning newscast comes from The Homer Foundation. Over 350,000 dollars in student scholarships and grants to South Peninsula charities last year. Did you know there’s a non-profit in our own backyard that can do that? The Homer Foundation is your local independent community foundation. Serving Ninilchik, Anchor Point, Homer, Seldovia, Nanwalek, Port Graham, and everywhere in between for 32 years, we’re connecting your generosity to community need every day. Learn more at Homer Foundation.

