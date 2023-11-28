© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 11-28-23

By Josh Krohn
Published November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Homer City Council passed a resolution supporting the continuation of the city’s Harbor Expansion feasibility study at last night’s meeting. Many Alaskans commute to work via aircraft, and much of that commute happens over frigid water, making cold water aircraft crash training a necessity for much of the state’s workforce.

Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
