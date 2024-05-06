Monday Morning 05/06/2024

Homer Electric Association members re-elected three board members for a second term last night at the utility’s annual meeting, and a major road in Homer that doubles as a tsunami evacuation route is set to undergo major reconstruction…in 2026, and fishing in federal waters of the Yukon River will be limited to federally qualified subsistence users this year.

