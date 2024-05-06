Monday Evening 05/06/2024

A major road in Homer that doubles as a tsunami evacuation route is set to undergo major reconstruction…in 2026; and two former Kenai Peninsula coaches will soon be inducted into the Alaska High School Hall of Fame.

