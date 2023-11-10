Friday Evening 11-10-23

The Kodiak Island Ambulatory Care Clinic, a medical office downtown, was searched by officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday this week. Six people have been charged in a Petersburg drug bust and warrants have been issued for at least two more. Professional and amateur muralists alike have come together to collaborate on the Kenai Art Center’s newest exhibit.

