Tuesday Morning 05/07/2024

A jury convicted a Ketchikan high school volleyball coach and teacher of misdemeanor assault and harassment on Friday [May 3], after an incident where he grabbed a then 17-year-old female player by the wrists at a volleyball scrimmage.

