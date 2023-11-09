Thursday Evening 11-09-23

Volunteer chaplains will soon deliver invocations before Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meetings, rather than members of the public. Enrollment throughout the Kodiak Island Borough School District is down by more than five dozen students since last year. There’s a bear in the woods near Kodiak College, near the north end of town.

