Friday Evening 11-03-23

Homer Electric Association, the electric utility that serves much of the Kenai Peninsula, presented this week about its renewable energy projects and concerns about a natural gas shortage. A man who shot and severely wounded an Alaska State Trooper in Anchor Point two years ago has been ordered to spend more than half a century in prison. A recent report from the Alaska Department of Fish & Game shows the impact of the closure of a prominent fishery on the 2023 season for the commercial salmon industry in Upper Cook Inlet.

