© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 11-02-23

By Josh Krohn
Published November 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships of the Southern Kenai Peninsula held a community meeting last Friday to present the coalition’s new priorities for the next few years. U.S. Capitol Police arrested a Kenai man this week for allegedly threatening a U.S. Senator. A new class in Kodiak aims to prepare the next generation of appliance specialists to maintain ammonia based refrigeration systems for commercial seafood processors. The Cooper Landing Emergency Services department is celebrating a donation that will allow it to purchase new water rescue equipment.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of  Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Stay Connected
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn