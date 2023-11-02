Thursday Evening 11-02-23

Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships of the Southern Kenai Peninsula held a community meeting last Friday to present the coalition’s new priorities for the next few years. U.S. Capitol Police arrested a Kenai man this week for allegedly threatening a U.S. Senator. A new class in Kodiak aims to prepare the next generation of appliance specialists to maintain ammonia based refrigeration systems for commercial seafood processors. The Cooper Landing Emergency Services department is celebrating a donation that will allow it to purchase new water rescue equipment.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

