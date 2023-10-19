© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Morning 10/19/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published October 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Despite significantly greater numbers of fish, low market prices led to a disappointing commercial salmon season in the Lower Cook Inlet; following the news that Ravn Alaska will no longer fly to Kenai, competitor Grant Aviation announced Tuesday it will add up to 50 flights a week out of the airport; and after eight years, Homer-based authors Steve Kahn [rhymes with lawn] and Anne Coray are premiering “Rebuilding Brown” in Homer. The documentary follows the couple after they purchased a cabin in Lake Clark belonging to Brown Carlson, the first European to settle in the area at around 1906.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
