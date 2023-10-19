Thursday Morning 10/19/2023

Despite significantly greater numbers of fish, low market prices led to a disappointing commercial salmon season in the Lower Cook Inlet; following the news that Ravn Alaska will no longer fly to Kenai, competitor Grant Aviation announced Tuesday it will add up to 50 flights a week out of the airport; and after eight years, Homer-based authors Steve Kahn [rhymes with lawn] and Anne Coray are premiering “Rebuilding Brown” in Homer. The documentary follows the couple after they purchased a cabin in Lake Clark belonging to Brown Carlson, the first European to settle in the area at around 1906.

