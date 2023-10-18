Wednesday Evening 10-18-23

Despite significantly greater numbers of fish, low market prices led to a disappointing commercial salmon season in the Lower Cook Inlet. The State of Alaska is changing its leasing strategy to incentivize Cook Inlet oil and gas development during an upcoming lease sale. After eight years, local authors Steve Kahn and Anne Coray are premiering “Rebuilding Brown” in Homer.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

