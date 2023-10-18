© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 10-18-23

By Jamie Diep
Published October 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Despite significantly greater numbers of fish, low market prices led to a disappointing commercial salmon season in the Lower Cook Inlet. The State of Alaska is changing its leasing strategy to incentivize Cook Inlet oil and gas development during an upcoming lease sale. After eight years, local authors Steve Kahn and Anne Coray are premiering “Rebuilding Brown” in Homer.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of  Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
