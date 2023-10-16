© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 10/16/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published October 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Kenaitze Indian Tribe continued its work looking for archaeological significance along the path of the Sterling Highway Bypass project this summer; and renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma joined a group of Alaska Natives, artists and environmental activists last month in Fairbanks for a performance that expresses Indigenous peoples’ grief over the shrinking population of salmon and other impacts of climate change on the far north.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Stay Connected
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez