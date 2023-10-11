Wednesday Morning 10/11/2023

The Kenai Peninsula Borough certified elections held on Oct. 10, electing Kelly Cooper to office. Borough Mayor Peter Micciche also gave updates on a proposed emergency service area in the eastern peninsula; and a group of moms from the southern Kenai Peninsula Russian Old Believer community of Nikolaevsk are pushing for a charter school for the second year in a row.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

