KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Morning 10/11/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published October 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
The Kenai Peninsula Borough certified elections held on Oct. 10, electing Kelly Cooper to office. Borough Mayor Peter Micciche also gave updates on a proposed emergency service area in the eastern peninsula; and a group of moms from the southern Kenai Peninsula Russian Old Believer community of Nikolaevsk are pushing for a charter school for the second year in a row.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
