KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 09-06-23

By Josh Krohn
Published September 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Two separate fatal car crashes stalled traffic on the Sterling Highway Monday afternoon. The fifth annual Alaska World Arts Festival begins Thursday. From its conception in 2019, the festival has included workshops, classes, films, and performances each year to build global connections using the arts. An annual autumnal tradition in Homer turns twenty this year, the Burning Basket is currently being constructed at Mariner Park at the base of the spit, and it will culminate with the burning ceremony this Sunday at sundown.

Josh Krohn
