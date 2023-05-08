Monday Morning 05/08/23

Incumbent Jim Levine has retained his seat on the Homer Electric Association board representing the southern peninsula for District 3; a retired Homer judge has been indicted for perjury; and Kodiak welcomes its first cruise ship of the season from Japan.

