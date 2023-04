A gas leak explosion kills one resident and destroys home in Kasilof; Seward swim club grows in interest and support since teen Olympian Lydia Jacoby, amid threats of budget cuts closing pools by Kenai Peninsula School District; and a Seward man will face a new trial for alleged 2019 double murder after hung jury.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .