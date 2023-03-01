Wednesday Evening 03/01/23

The Alaska Board of Game will be meeting in Soldotna later this month [3/17-22] to consider proposed changes to hunting and trapping regulations around the Kenai Peninsula — including several for the Homer area; and the National Weather Service announced it’s changing its marine forecast zones to provide more accurate weather information to the fishermen and boaters who use it.

