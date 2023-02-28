© 2023 KBBI
Tuesday Evening 02/28/23

By Hope McKenney
Published February 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is gearing up for a three-year, multimillion-dollar investigation into potentially expanding Homer’s harbor; and voters in Seward could decide this spring whether to strike the residency requirement for their city manager, as the city continues to grapple with a housing shortage and a potential vacancy for the position.

